If Hector Bellerin is fit then he’s a very good player for Arsenal, so it seemed the only way he would leave this summer would be if a sizeable offer came in.

It seems that the fans don’t begrudge him a move and he’s reached a point in his career where a fresh start might be a good thing, while that incoming fee could go towards a replacement and possibly another player to help strengthen the squad.

It doesn’t make so much sense if he only goes out on loan, but a report from Football Italia has claimed that the Gunners are now ready to accept a loan offer from Inter Milan.

There would be an option to buy included but that’s very different from an obligation, so the fear for Arsenal would be that they spend that money now and Inter don’t make it permanent.

Bellerin has a history of injuries so it’s not impossible to see a situation where he gets injured and has to come back with his transfer value reduced, plus Arsenal could spend money they don’t have on a replacement and then have to pay Bellerin as well.

It’s clearly a situation that’s far from ideal, but there is a suggestion that it would become an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met- most likely if he plays a certain amount of games.

His departure would also mean that a replacement is needed, but if Arsenal do accept this then it suggests the market for him wasn’t as big as initially thought.