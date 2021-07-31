Menu

Arsenal star could finally be set for exit as Gunners poised to accept a major compromise

Arsenal FC
Posted by

If Hector Bellerin is fit then he’s a very good player for Arsenal, so it seemed the only way he would leave this summer would be if a sizeable offer came in.

It seems that the fans don’t begrudge him a move and he’s reached a point in his career where a fresh start might be a good thing, while that incoming fee could go towards a replacement and possibly another player to help strengthen the squad.

It doesn’t make so much sense if he only goes out on loan, but a report from Football Italia has claimed that the Gunners are now ready to accept a loan offer from Inter Milan.

There would be an option to buy included but that’s very different from an obligation, so the fear for Arsenal would be that they spend that money now and Inter don’t make it permanent.

Bellerin has a history of injuries so it’s not impossible to see a situation where he gets injured and has to come back with his transfer value reduced, plus Arsenal could spend money they don’t have on a replacement and then have to pay Bellerin as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Champions League contenders? – Creating a team of unwanted Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal players who could leave this summer
Fabrizio Romano runs the rule over Chelsea interest in 21-year-old Fiorentina forward
Arsenal joined by Chelsea and Liverpool in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder

It’s clearly a situation that’s far from ideal, but there is a suggestion that it would become an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met- most likely if he plays a certain amount of games.

His departure would also mean that a replacement is needed, but if Arsenal do accept this then it suggests the market for him wasn’t as big as initially thought.

More Stories Hector Bellerin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.