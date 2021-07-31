Aston Villa agree personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen star

According to recent reports, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have made a significant breakthrough in their attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Villians have agreed personal terms with the Jamaican attacker.

Bailey, 23, was understood to be a serious summer target for Arsenal, however, it has been noted that the Gunners pulled out of the race to sign the winger following concerns over his attitude.

With Aston Villa seemingly now clear to sign the highly-rated attacker, should Smith’s side add yet another star to their ranks this summer, it’s believed they’ll need to smash the club’s transfer record.

Football Insider believes that Bayer Leverkusen is holding out for a fee in excess of £35m for their star attacker – even more than what the Villians paid Norwich City for Emi Buendia earlier in the window.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, Bailey has gone on to feature in 156 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 65 goals, along the way.