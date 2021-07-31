Aston Villa have pressed on in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey despite some concerns.

As reported by the Express and Star, Villa have agreed a £25million deal for Bailey having been linked with the winger over recent weeks.

Bailey has impressed for Leverkusen over recent years, scoring 28 Bundesliga goals from out wide in 119 appearances.

Villa were not alone in pursuing the 23-year-old this summer, according to reports, but it does seem as though they were left alone in the latter stages of the race due to some concerning details.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal were interested in Bailey but pulled out due to concerning reports over the player’s attitude.

Just what sparked those concerns is unknown, but it will be a slight cause for concern for Aston Villa fans amid Bailey’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will feel they have dodged a bullet for now, but they could live to regret pulling out if Bailey goes on to become a sensation at Villa Park while proving those off-the-field concerns wrong.