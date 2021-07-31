Menu

Aston Villa ignore attitude warnings to agree £25m transfer deal

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have pressed on in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey despite some concerns.

As reported by the Express and Star, Villa have agreed a £25million deal for Bailey having been linked with the winger over recent weeks.

Bailey has impressed for Leverkusen over recent years, scoring 28 Bundesliga goals from out wide in 119 appearances.

Villa were not alone in pursuing the 23-year-old this summer, according to reports, but it does seem as though they were left alone in the latter stages of the race due to some concerning details.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal were interested in Bailey but pulled out due to concerning reports over the player’s attitude.

Leon Bailey in action for Bayer Leverkusen
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United already in talks with next three transfer targets after Varane deal
Manchester City set to give up winger to complete Jack Grealish transfer
Ex-Liverpool star envious of rivals’ summer transfer business

Just what sparked those concerns is unknown, but it will be a slight cause for concern for Aston Villa fans amid Bailey’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will feel they have dodged a bullet for now, but they could live to regret pulling out if Bailey goes on to become a sensation at Villa Park while proving those off-the-field concerns wrong.

More Stories Leon Bailey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.