Saïd Benrahma has scored an absolute beauty for West Ham during a friendly clash with former side Brentford this afternoon.

Benrahma signed for West Ham on an initial loan back in October of last year, before the deal was made permanent a few months later.

The Algerian was unable to produce his best performance level, certainly in front of goal, during his debut campaign in the Premier League.

However, having had a season of top-tier football to adapt, Benrahma looks in good shape to tackle the upcoming campaign.

As West Ham faced off against his former employers Brentford in a friendly match, the 25-year-old scored this stunning strike.

Saïd Benrahma with a stunner against his former side! ? Brentford lose possession in a dangerous position and the West Ham man is on hand to curl the ball into the top corner ? pic.twitter.com/86Nxz5WD8z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 31, 2021

It’s a timely reminder of what Benrahma has in his locker, and will do his confidence no harm with the new Premier League season just two weeks away.

West Ham will also have European football to contend with next term. If David Moyes’ men are to compete on all fronts, they’ll need him at his brilliant best.