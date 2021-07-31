Menu

(Video) Saïd Benrahma scores stunning strike for West Ham against former employers Brentford

Brentford FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Saïd Benrahma has scored an absolute beauty for West Ham during a friendly clash with former side Brentford this afternoon.

Benrahma signed for West Ham on an initial loan back in October of last year, before the deal was made permanent a few months later.

The Algerian was unable to produce his best performance level, certainly in front of goal, during his debut campaign in the Premier League.

However, having had a season of top-tier football to adapt, Benrahma looks in good shape to tackle the upcoming campaign.

As West Ham faced off against his former employers Brentford in a friendly match, the 25-year-old scored this stunning strike.

MORE: West Ham United insider delivers Hammers’ fans exciting transfer update

More Stories / Latest News
Man City make Raheem Sterling contract decision amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane pursuits
(Video) Leicester City signing Patson Daka nets his first goal with composed finish in QPR friendly
Manchester United better placed than ever for Erling Haaland transfer after key decision

It’s a timely reminder of what Benrahma has in his locker, and will do his confidence no harm with the new Premier League season just two weeks away.

West Ham will also have European football to contend with next term. If David Moyes’ men are to compete on all fronts, they’ll need him at his brilliant best.

More Stories Said Benrahma

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.