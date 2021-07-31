Good managers can spend a lot of money on in-form players and generally look good, but exceptional managers see value in out-of-favour stars and manage to turn their careers around by getting them going again.

Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with some big moves this summer, but it’s accepted that they’ll also need to trim their squads and bring in some extra revenue to make that happen.

It does mean that some very good players could be on the move this summer, and it makes you wonder where a select team of those rejects would finish:

David de Gea is Man United’s highest-paid player and he’s no better than Dean Henderson at this point, while Eric Bailly could also find himself on the way out after the arrival of Raphael Varane. Marcos Alonso and Kurt Zouma could also be sold by Chelsea if the right offer comes along, while Arsenal may not actually want to get rid of Hector Bellerin, but he is looking to move on and he completes the back four.

Nemanja Matic would anchor the midfield which is full of running and attacking intent as Loftus-Cheek has all the tools to be a top-level box-to-box midfielder, and Joe Willock demonstrated at Newcastle that he can be an effective top-flight player.

The front three relies on two wide players who had a horrible campaign last time out, but Martial can be a fantastic mercurial forward when he’s confident and Willian demonstrated at Chelsea that his work rate and quality can cause all sorts of problems.

Tammy Abraham also has a major point to prove and has the physicality and pace to lead the line, so this team of unwanted stars could push for a top-four spot with the right manager and mentality.

Time will tell where they play next season….