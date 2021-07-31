If Chelsea still want to sign Sevilla’s highly-rated centre-back, Jules Kounde, this summer, then it appears the only way that they will be able to do so is if they pay through the nose for his services.

That’s because the potential makeweight in any deal to bring the player to the Premier League, has no interest in moving the opposite way to La Liga.

It was believed that Thomas Tuchel was prepared to throw in Kurt Zouma as a carrot for any deal with the Andalusians, and it appeared to be progressing nicely with Sevilla understood to be content to take a player-plus-cash arrangement.

However, it now looks as if the Blues won’t be able to construct such a switch.

That’s because Mundo Deportivo, cited by Football Espana, have noted that Zouma has no intention of moving from London.

It would be a bitter blow for Chelsea, albeit they do appear to have the funds to pay for Kounde, but may not be willing to commit to the approximate €80m it will cost them without Sevilla taking Zouma in part-exchange.