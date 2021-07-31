Chelsea showed an interest in signing player recently acquired by Arsenal

Chelsea looked at England international Ben White prior to his move to Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

White’s transfer to Arsenal was finally announced on Friday, with Mikel Arteta strengthening his defensive options with a player who excelled for relegation-threatened Brighton last term.

Brighton conceded less goals than Leicester City and West Ham in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, with both of them finishing in Europa League qualification spots.

White was a considerable contributor towards their defensive success, with The Athletic reporting that his performances had caught the eye of now European champions Chelsea.

MORE: New Arsenal signing Ben White has been surprised by the talents of one of his new team-mates during training

Chelsea never made their interest in White concrete, with the Blues now pursuing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, as has been reported by the Guardian.

White eventually got his move to a top club, too, signing along the dotted line with Arsenal and signing up to assist the Gunners in their efforts to establish themselves as a force once again.

Only time will tell if he proves to be one that got away from Chelsea’s perspective.