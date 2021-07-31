Patson Daka has scored his first goal in Leicester City colours against QPR this afternoon.

Daka’s extraordinary goal-scoring record for RB Salzburg made him one of the most coveted strikers in Europe heading into the summer transfer window.

The Zambia international found the back of the net on 34 occasions in 42 appearances for RB Salzburg last time around, a quite remarkable return.

Leicester City were the side fortunate enough to secure his services, with Brendan Rodgers adding to the firepower he already has at his disposal in Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Foxes fans have today been given a taste of what to expect from Daka, with the 22-year-old having done what he does best, got himself on the scoresheet.

Pictures courtesy of LCFC TV

Daka did well to beat the offside tap before keeping his cool and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

He’s certainly one to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League campaign, which is due to kick-off in two weeks!