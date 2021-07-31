David Alaba’s Real Madrid move sees defender pocket huge sums following contract leak

Following a recent leak by outlet Der Spiegel (as relayed by SportBible), which reveals the details of defender David Alaba’s Real Madrid contract, it’s not hard to work out why the Austria international decided to leave Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

According to the outlet, Alaba will be earning a whopping £376,000-per week which, over the duration of his five-year contract will total a huge £98m.

If that wasn’t enough though, it has also been revealed how the player’s agent Pini Zahavi pocketed himself a cool £4.4m in agency and commission fees.

Ensuring the Austrian defender’s family were also looked after following their man’s move from Bayern Munich, Der Spiegel reckon the player’s nearest and dearest benefited to the tune of £5.4m – although the official reason for this transaction has been left as unspecified.

When all outlays are tallied up, the signing of Alaba has cost Florentino Perez’s Los Blancos a staggering £122.9m – a slightly higher fee than the official ‘free transfer’ line.