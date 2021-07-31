Menu

Done Deal: Championship side confirm the signing of Man United youngster on loan

A lot of very good young players have made the step up to play for their Premier League side after an excellent season on loan in the Championship, so Man United will hope that’s the case with Di’Shon Bernard after he was announced by Hull City this evening:

Hull are bouncing back from a relegation to League One so they’ll hope the momentum and winning habit can take them far in the Championship next season, and Bernard should have a good chance of playing regular football.

Bernard does have some first-team experience at Old Trafford after featuring in the Europa League, but the vast majority of his senior football was played on loan at Salford City last season.

He tends to play as a centre back but he can also fill in as a right-back when needed, so that versatility should also boost his chances of seeing some first-team action next year.

 

