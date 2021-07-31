At one point during Euro 2020 it looked like Granit Xhaka was going to be announced by Roma as soon as Switzerland were eliminated from the competition.

Weeks have passed since then without any sign of movement, and the latest reports from Italy do suggest that the transfer is now unlikely to happen.

They do state that Roma haven’t completely given up on signing the Swiss star, but the issue comes down to Arsenal’s asking price of €25m plus bonuses, while the Italian giants are hopefully of paying somewhere closer to €15m.

There’s no sign of them increasing that offer so they’ll be relying on Arsenal to change their mind, and it’s also thought a deadline of August 15 has been given for the Gunners to accept the offer.

If that doesn’t happen then Roma are prepared to move on to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney, so it does look like they are preparing to walk away.

There’s no sign of any other interest in Xhaka so this will surely come down to Arsenal and if they do really want to keep him, and it will be interesting to see what happens here.