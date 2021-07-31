Everton expressing interest in Brazilian defender currently playing at the Summer Olympics

Everton FC could be looking to improve its backline before the summer transfer window closes. The English club might be looking at the South American market to find a reinforcement.

According to Brazilian media outlet Torcedores (via Team Talk), the English club is expressing interest in Clube Atlético Mineiro’s left-back Guilherme Arana.

The defender is currently at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, representing the Brazil national team, and it seems he’s catching some attention.

Arana could want a second chance at playing in Europe since he’s had stops at Sevilla FC and Atalanta BC but never found a home in either of those two stops.

Everton would like to give the 24-year-old another crack. Nonetheless, there are no further details regarding what the Premier League side is willing to offer for Arana. For now, the interest remains at that and nothing further.

However, should Brazil win the gold medal and Arana plays well, that might be enough for Everton to begin talking financial terms for the player.