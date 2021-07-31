In light of recent reports suggesting Liverpool are struggling to reach an agreement to extend captain Jordan Henderson’s contract, ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta should capitalise on the player’s situation.

Henderson, 31, has played an integral part in Jurgen Klopp’s successes since the German took the Anfield hot seat in 2015.

Since joining from Sunderland in 2011 and growing to take over from Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ captain, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 392 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 81 goals, along the way.

However, now with just two years left on his current deal, despite guiding the side to five major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the Reds’ hierarchy is understood to be struggling to extend their skipper’s contract (The Athletic).

Following what will undoubtedly be worrying reports for the Liverpool faithful, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Campbell feels his old club side should do all they can to land Henderson, who he believes is the ‘perfect’ fit for Arteta’s side.

“He’d be perfect, 100 per cent,” Campbell said.“On the podcast [Highbury Squad], we asked the fans whether they would rather sign Henderson or Renato Sanchez, and they all went for Sanchez.

“But we are always moaning about a lack of leadership. Jordan Henderson is there, he’s got all the leadership qualities you could ever want in a captain.

“And yet they still went for Sanchez. Henderson at Arsenal would be fantastic, there is no doubt in my mind about that at all.”

Henderson is currently valued at just £18m by leading transfer website Transfermarkt, however, given his credentials and experience, both domestically and internationally, any club looking to make an offer for the midfielder may need to go slightly north of that figure.

However, with the midfielder’s contractual impasse now common knowledge, it could very well be in Liverpool’s best interests to find a resolution sooner rather than later.