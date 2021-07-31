Expected to try and add a new attacker to their ranks, recent reports have linked Liverpool with a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Although reportedly in need of selling players first in order to raise funds required to add new additions, one player who has recently been linked with a sensational switch to the 2019-20 Premier League winners is Wolves’ explosive attacker (Daily Star).

Traore, 25, joined Wolves from Middelsbourgh in 2018 in a deal worth £18m.

Despite enjoying a successful time with ‘The Boro’, it has been at the Molineux Stadium where the Spain international has really made his name.

Best known for his devastating speed and dribbling skills, fans have seen flashes of brilliance from the 25-year-old.

After featuring in 131 matches, Traore has gone on to directly contribute to 28 goals, in all competitions.

However, although last season saw the attacking ace put in his most underwhelming campaigning after managing to score just two Premier League goals, he has still seen his name linked with a big summer move.

Weighing in on the possibility of seeing the Reds sign Traore, former defender Jose Enrique, who writes exclusively for Empire of the Kop, has admitted he’s unsure whether or not a summer transfer would be a wise investment.

“I don’t think it makes a lot of sense,” Enrique said. “I don’t think he’s an upgrade on Shaqiri, but maybe he could bring a new dimension to the team because of the type of player he is.

“He’s quick, he’s strong, but I don’t think he’s better than, let’s say, Diogo Jota.

“But Adama, as a squad player, I would take him at Liverpool – not for the £30 million the Star are quoting, but he can come on for the last 20-30 minutes and offer attributes on-one in the world has, that’s the reality.”