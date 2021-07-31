Following a reasonably quiet transfer window so far, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has questioned his old club side’s ability to replicate other top side’s summer activity.

Although Liverpool has already managed to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, arguably out of all of England’s biggest teams, it has been Manchester United who has so far enjoyed the most impressive transfer window.

After signing winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m, the Red Devils, who clearly weren’t done there, recently confirmed they have reached an agreement to bring Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.

Despite their eye-opening injection of talent, still, with several weeks left before the transfer window slams shut, Manchester United are now being linked with landing a new central midfielder.

While Manchester United work to arrange the logistics that will see the 2018 World Cup winner undergo his medical, Chelsea appear to be closing in on signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla with Manchester City front runners to bring in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Reacting to what has been a relatively underwhelming summer, so far, for the Reds, Enrique, who writes exclusively for Empire of the Kop, has questioned the Reds’ recruitment policies.

“I am concerned with Liverpool’s lack of business in the transfer window so far,” the former full-back said. “The problem with the owners is that we’ve had to sell before buying players in the past – and that seems to still be the case.

“The only reason we have players like Alisson and van Dijk is because we sold Philippe Coutinho. Without that, we wouldn’t have these players and probably the titles they helped us win.

“I believe the signing of Konate was great and it was for the right money, but sometimes you have to go out and spend the big money on the big players.

“Before Alisson and van Dijk arrived, we were contenders to win titles and after they signed, we actually won one. So these kind of players are needed.

“Why can Manchester United go to Real Madrid and sign one of their best players in Raphael Varane and we can’t?”