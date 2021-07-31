Jack Grealish will earn £360K-a-week after completing his move to Manchester City, CaughtOffside understands.

Grealish, one of the stars of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, is set to move in what rank as one of the biggest deals in English football history.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed last month that Grealish to Man City was agreed in principle, with the deal to be announced after the European Championships.

Grealish has been enjoying his holidays in Mykonos and more recently Croatia, but upon returning, is expected to become a Man City player.

Upon signing along the dotted line with City, Grealish will also become one of the best-paid players in the country.

A close club source has exclusively informed CaughtOffside that Grealish will earn £360k-a-week with the Premier League champions.

According to information provided by spotrac, that will see him become the third-highest earner in England, behind only Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s David De Gea.

CaughtOffside understands that Man City have been in contact with Grealish’s camp for several months, with an all-parties agreement being reached before the transfer window had opened.

Grealish found the back of the net six times and provided 12 assists in 26 appearances for Aston Villa last season.

Working under Pep Guardiola and alongside some of the world’s finest attacking players will do Grealish’s development no harm ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.