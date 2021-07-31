The 2021/22 Premier League season hasn’t even begun yet, but former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, believes he’s already identified a problem area for the Reds.

Title-winning teams have always been built on a solid defence, and to that end, the returns of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk will certainly be welcomed.

However, it’s up front where Carragher has suggested his old club might struggle in the new campaign.

“I’d like to see someone who could get goals, whether that’s from midfield or part of the front three,” he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool ECHO.

“I am just wary a little bit with Liverpool, after last season going into this season, as to whether there are enough goals in the team for them to go and win the title

“But I am expecting a big season from (Sadio) Mane. He didn’t have his best season but he’s looking really sharp in pre-season, hopefully he can be the guy who can plug that gap in terms of goals.”

Of the trio of Mane, Firmino and Mo Salah, the former could certainly do with weighing in with his fair share of goals.

Though Liverpool’s injuries had a lot to do with their plight last season, the front three didn’t click quite as well as they used to.

Perhaps that’s as much to do with opposition teams working them out as opposed to them being off colour.

Whatever the truth of the matter, goals win games and to that end, Jurgen Klopp will need all three firing come the start of the campaign.