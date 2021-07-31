“He should come too!” Some Arsenal fans react to Brighton star’s message of support to Ben White

Following the announcement that Arsenal has signed defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion, in a deal worth £50m, the centre-back’s old teammate Yves Bissouma was quick to offer his support to the Englishman.

White, 23, has officially become Mikel Arteta’s most expensive signing so far this summer.

Rumoured to be making the switch from the south coast to London, it has been reported that Graham Potter’s men will pocket a whopping £50m in exchange for the England international’s services.

MORE: Real Madrid confirm plans to continue with European Super League

In light of White’s transfer, which was formally announced on the Gunners’ social media channels on Friday, Bissouma posted the following message to his ex-teammate.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma’s good luck message to Ben White. #AFC pic.twitter.com/u5v7mLXZu5 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 30, 2021

Despite being one player not expected to secure a transfer this summer, Bissouma, 24, has also found himself heavily linked with joining Arsenal in the past.

According to a report from 90min earlier this summer, the Gunners are interested in the Mali midfielder.

Reacting to the industrious midfielder’s recent message of support as well as the links that have already been made for the player to join the Gunners, some Arsenal fans have been quick to take to their social media to weigh in.

Arsenal should get him too pls — Gideon Excel Nnanyereugo (@GideonExcelNna1) July 30, 2021

Need to get bissouma next — Darren Hinchley (@Hinchley87) July 30, 2021

He wants to come la, but edu and Arteta no open that file. I don’t think they’ll, once Xhaka extend his contract. — TheSolomon (@_TheSolomon) July 30, 2021

Come get me plea from him. It’s your time move @Arsenal — Wajir’sTweep (@Wajirstweep) July 30, 2021

Come get me plea from him. It’s your time move @Arsenal — Wajir’sTweep (@Wajirstweep) July 30, 2021