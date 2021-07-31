Although it would mean dropping down a division, West Ham academy graduate, Conor Coventry, could be tempted by a switch to Championship side, Peterborough United.

A stunning pre-season so far has put Coventry in the shop window and has left David Moyes with a real conundrum, as Football Insider have revealed that the POSH have set their sights on the 21-year-old.

There isn’t the opportunity for the youngster to yet break into the first-team on a regular basis, but his performances of late speak of a player that needs to be let off the leash soon.

His talent would appear to be wasted by just sitting on the bench.

The Hammers need to make a quick decision too, Football Insider noting that Peterborough have made their interest clear in order to put pressure on the Premier League outfit.

The player isn’t believed to be pushing for a move, but if Moyes rebuffs Peterborough’s advances, it has to be on the basis that he has plans for Coventry.

Perhaps a loan with no purchase option would work best all round at this juncture, as it would give Moyes a little longer to hedge his bets.