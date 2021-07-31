Although he’s only played a handful of games for Barcelona, Ilaix Moriba is already being compared to Paul Pogba and he could be on the way to sign for Manchester City after the Catalans refused to offer him improved terms.

Since moving agents, Moriba’s representatives have apparently demanded the earth for their client, and whilst Barca have acceded to their demands to a certain degree, it’s reported that president, Joan Laporta, and his board have now had enough of their tactics.

Ilaix has even been dropped from the first-team during pre-season until his contract has been sorted out one way or the other.

MORE: Former Liverpool star slams club

It’s a game of brinksmanship in which neither side really wins, albeit Man City could be the beneficiaries.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Sport Witness, the Premier League champions are long-term admirers and are watching the situation with interest.

More Stories / Latest News Man City go all in for Jack Grealish after giving up on signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher sounds warning over van Dijk and Gomez returns Rafa Benitez preparing to enter the transfer market again as Everton eye €40m Brazilian Olympic star

As one of the game’s brightest young prospects, he’d surely be a huge loss to Barcelona, but unlike with the previous regime, the club are no longer being held to ransom.