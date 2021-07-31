Although there’s a reported £100m record-breaking offer on the table from Manchester City, Aston Villa captain and talisman, Jack Grealish, has been urged to rebuff Pep Guardiola and stay as a one-club man.

With only two weeks left until the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Grealish needs to make his mind up quickly in order that he has no distractions.

Villa are reportedly willing to make him one of the best-paid players in the English top-flight should he stay put, and that might just be enough to keep hold of the England international.

TalkSPORT’s Ray Parlour certainly hopes so.

“I really hope he can stay,” he said on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, cited by talkSPORT.

“It would be so great if Grealish came out and said, ‘No – I’m staying at Villa, this is my club’.

“[…] They could be a huge club, they are a big club anyway, but they could try and break into that top six or even top four.”

At this stage, Pep Guardiola can do no more other than hope that his club’s offer, and the fact that City are streets ahead of the competition, will be enough to get Grealish to sign on the dotted line.

Wherever he ends up plying his trade in 2021/22, Grealish will want to continue the form that has propelled him onto the international scene.