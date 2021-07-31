Menu

Journalist claims West Ham are ready to make a “big offer” for Chelsea ace this summer

The priority for West Ham this summer has to be keeping the squad together and adding a bit more quality and experience at either end of the pitch.

They’ll also be hoping to go deep into the Europa League so some European experience would be welcome, so signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea looks like it could be an interesting move.

He’s an experienced player who’s still only 26 even though it feels like he’s been around forever, while his pace could also be a valuable addition to this defence.

There is competition for his signature, but the latest reports from France claim West Ham are readying a “big offer” to bring him in:

Crystal Palace are also mentioned but the Hammers have more to offer him this season, while Spurs would also be a shock move because Chelsea don’t tend to do any business with them.

That leaves Sevilla as the main competition just now, but it’s also stated that it’s looking likely just now so West Ham appear to be in the strongest position to pull this off.

