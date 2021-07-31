It’s a double-edged sword for Barcelona if the form of players that they want to sell is forcing a re-think, and that’s exactly the situation the Catalans find themselves in at present.

Although the club will still listen to offers for both Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, the Frenchman’s attitude in training and the lack of interest in the Brazilian mean that, improbably, both will be lining up for the blaugranes at the start of the new season.

According to Sport, coach, Ronald Koeman, has been particularly impressed by Griezmann’s work ethic since the first-team returned to training and with only two weeks left until their first fixture of 2021/22, the Dutchman hasn’t countenanced on Griezmann leaving.

MORE: Former Liverpool star slams club

Things can change in the blink of an eye of course, and should someone come in with a price acceptable to the club and a project acceptable to the player, he’ll be off.

Coutinho is a different case altogether. He’s gone from being Barca’s record signing to the player nobody wants in the space of a few years.

More Stories / Latest News Ziyech move the key to Chelsea’s long-running pursuit of Erling Haaland Ilaix Moriba could be on his way to Manchester City after Barcelona refuse to offer improved terms Man City go all in for Jack Grealish after giving up on signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer

With both set to stay at Camp Nou, it means that if Barca want to re-sign Lionel Messi, the board will have to get creative financially, in order to meet the league’s criteria.