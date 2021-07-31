Menu

Leeds ready to splash the cash again after Klaesson deal is confirmed

It’s clear that Leeds United mean business again this season, with the signing of Kristoffer Klaesson, confirmed on Saturday, as only the pre-cursor to some more signings before the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s swashbucklers were a breath of fresh air last season, and there’s nothing to suggest that they won’t continue with his particular brand of high-octane attacking football.

If anything, the Elland Road outfit need a little more depth to the squad, but as The Athletic report, that looks as though it will soon be remedied.

That’s because at least two more signings are expected.

According to The Boot Room, 20-year-old keeper, Klaesson, signed from Valerenga, has been tied to a four-year deal.

Marcelo Bielsa is splashing the cash for Leeds

The outlet suggest that a central midfielder is their priority after they missed out on Conor Gallagher when he decided to sign for Crystal Palace instead.

If the option of a right winger becomes available, Bielsa may well plunder the coffers again.

