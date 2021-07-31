Liverpool lose patience as Klopp prepares to offload £54m flop

According to recent reports, Liverpool has lost patience in midfielder Naby Keita and could sell him this summer, so long as the right offer comes in.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim manager Jurgen Klopp is open to seeing several fringe players depart Anfield during this summer’s transfer window.

Keita, along with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Loris Karius, are all understood to be up for sale as the Reds look to raise funds in order to make new signings.

Arguably the highest-profile star among those set for the axe is Keita.

After agreeing to join Klopp in Merseyside from RB Leipzig in 2018, in a deal worth £54m, the midfielder, who has been a major disappointment, is now set to be sacrificed.

Since arriving at the club, Keita has gone on to start just 32 Premier League appearances in the last three seasons.

Although it has not yet been reported which clubs may be interested in offering the Guinea international an escape from his Anfield nightmare, ESPN believes that should the right sum be put on the table, Klopp will have no problem in bidding farewell to the club’s third most expensive player.