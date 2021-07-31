Menu

Agent of Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target set to arrive in England for talks

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Saúl Ñiguez is hoping to put fixed plans in place over his future this week amid uncertainty over where he stands at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from the Spanish capital this summer despite being tied down to a long-term deal.

According to reports from Diario AS, Atletico Madrid are at the edge of their La Liga salary cap and with Saúl a big-earner and under terms until 2026, he could make for a quick fix.

The midfielder is also coming off the back of a difficult season, and it seems a change of scenery may be what he needs to kick on having amassed an impressive reputation across recent years.

Saul Niguez
More Stories / Latest News
Man City make Raheem Sterling contract decision amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane pursuits
(Video) Leicester City signing Patson Daka nets his first goal with composed finish in QPR friendly
(Video) Saïd Benrahma scores stunning strike for West Ham against former employers Brentford

But speculation only adds to uncertainty, and in an attempt to speed things up and get plans for his future set in stone, Saúl’s representatives are set to undergo talks with Premier League clubs from Monday.

That’s according to the Mirror, who say the midfielder is keen to sort out his future and that Manchester United and Liverpool are in ‘pole position’ to pull off a deal.

More Stories Saul Niguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.