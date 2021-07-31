Saúl Ñiguez is hoping to put fixed plans in place over his future this week amid uncertainty over where he stands at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from the Spanish capital this summer despite being tied down to a long-term deal.

According to reports from Diario AS, Atletico Madrid are at the edge of their La Liga salary cap and with Saúl a big-earner and under terms until 2026, he could make for a quick fix.

The midfielder is also coming off the back of a difficult season, and it seems a change of scenery may be what he needs to kick on having amassed an impressive reputation across recent years.

But speculation only adds to uncertainty, and in an attempt to speed things up and get plans for his future set in stone, Saúl’s representatives are set to undergo talks with Premier League clubs from Monday.

That’s according to the Mirror, who say the midfielder is keen to sort out his future and that Manchester United and Liverpool are in ‘pole position’ to pull off a deal.