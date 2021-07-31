While there might occasionally be talk of big-spending, most teams in world football need to sell players before they can make new signings.

Liverpool have already made one big splash this summer in the signing of Ibrahima Konate, and a report from Sport1 in Germany has indicated that they don’t have the funds to go out and add Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus to him.

There’s still ongoing interest and it’s thought a deal could be done in the summer of 2022, but his €40m release clause has now expired and that just makes a move even more complicated.

Neuhaus was exceptional last season in the Bundesliga and he showed plenty of qualities which suggest he could be a great replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, but Liverpool need that replacement now rather than waiting for a season.

Perhaps things could still change if more sales are made to raise funds, but the belief in Germany just now is that any move will now have to wait until next summer.