Arsenal transfer target left out of matchday squad for reasons unknown

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
James Maddison is missing from Leicester City’s squad amid speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Maddison, a key player in the offensive third for Leicester, has been attracting attention from Arsenal, as has been reported by outlets such as Sky Sports.

Arsenal have been splashing the cash this summer, with Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White having been drafted in.

With the handbrake seemingly having been lifted in the financial department, any club whose players are being linked with the Gunners have cause for concern.

James Maddison helped guide the Foxes to FA Cup glory last season.

MORE: Smart Maddison clause causing Arsenal problems as talks begin with Leicester

Leicester City fans’ anxiety will also be done no favours by his absence today from their friendly clash with QPR.

Maddison was not even named among the substitutes by manager Brendan Rodgers.

There may well be a reasonable explanation for Maddison not being involved – an injury or a personal matter.

However, he was in the squad for Leicester’s last friendly on Wednesday, and his unexplained absence amid links is Arsenal are sure to get people talking.

