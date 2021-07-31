Arsenal transfer target left out of matchday squad for reasons unknown

James Maddison is missing from Leicester City’s squad amid speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Maddison, a key player in the offensive third for Leicester, has been attracting attention from Arsenal, as has been reported by outlets such as Sky Sports.

? | Arsenal are interested in signing James Maddison from Leicester City but are still monitoring Martin Odegaard’s situation at Real Madrid… — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 28, 2021

Arsenal have been splashing the cash this summer, with Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White having been drafted in.

With the handbrake seemingly having been lifted in the financial department, any club whose players are being linked with the Gunners have cause for concern.

Leicester City fans’ anxiety will also be done no favours by his absence today from their friendly clash with QPR.

Maddison was not even named among the substitutes by manager Brendan Rodgers.

No Maddison ? — Ben ? (@Ben03lcfc) July 31, 2021

There may well be a reasonable explanation for Maddison not being involved – an injury or a personal matter.

However, he was in the squad for Leicester’s last friendly on Wednesday, and his unexplained absence amid links is Arsenal are sure to get people talking.