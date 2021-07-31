Menu

Man City go all in for Jack Grealish after giving up on signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer

Aston Villa will be on red alert after the news that Manchester City will be concentrating all of their efforts to sign captain, Jack Grealish, because of reaching an impasse with Tottenham Hotspur over the procurement of Harry Kane.

It was thought that the Citizens would make the England captain their statement signing of this summer, but with only two weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League campaign, Pep Guardiola is no closer to securing Kane than he was at the beginning of the transfer window.

The Daily Star say that Villa have offered Grealish £200,000 per week to stay with them, but City will push hard with a £100m bid and wages that will exceed what the Midlanders can pay.

For Grealish, it will come down to whether he stays as a one-club man and gives up the potential for winning trophies unless Villa have a stormer of a campaign in the next few years.

Or he joins City and helps them to keep dominating domestically and, hopefully, in Europe.

As to what’s next for Harry Kane, it would appear that Daniel Levy is going to have an extremely disillusioned player on his hands, and that can’t be good for anyone.

