Menu

Man City make Raheem Sterling contract decision amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane pursuits

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City appear to have put Raheem Sterling on the back-burner as they chase transfer deals.

The Citizens are being linked with moves for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer.

And it seems they are pushing ahead with the former, in particular, with ESPN reporting a £90millon offer plus youngster Morgan Rogers is on the table.

Meanwhile, the Mirror claim Kane also remains of interest, also suggesting that current star Sterling has fallen down the list of priorities as a result.

Sterling remains under contract until 2023 as things stand, but according to the report, City were keen to get the 26-year-old to commit the ‘peak years of his career’ to the club with a new deal.

Raheem Sterling impressed at Euro 2020
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Leicester City signing Patson Daka nets his first goal with composed finish in QPR friendly
(Video) Saïd Benrahma scores stunning strike for West Ham against former employers Brentford
Manchester United better placed than ever for Erling Haaland transfer after key decision

But it’s reported that amid City’s desire to sign new talent this summer, Sterling’s new deal has been put on the back-burner.

The report claims City feel the transfers need to become a priority this summer and that there is no rush with Sterling given he is happy and the fact he is still tied down for two years.

Sterling is said to be one of the club’s highest earners on around £300,000-per-week, but while the winger must wait to have his deal extended, it’s reported that defender John Stones is close to agreeing a new deal to remain at the Etihad Stadium long-term.

More Stories Harry Kane Jack Grealish John Stones Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.