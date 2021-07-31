Manchester City appear to have put Raheem Sterling on the back-burner as they chase transfer deals.

The Citizens are being linked with moves for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer.

And it seems they are pushing ahead with the former, in particular, with ESPN reporting a £90millon offer plus youngster Morgan Rogers is on the table.

Meanwhile, the Mirror claim Kane also remains of interest, also suggesting that current star Sterling has fallen down the list of priorities as a result.

Sterling remains under contract until 2023 as things stand, but according to the report, City were keen to get the 26-year-old to commit the ‘peak years of his career’ to the club with a new deal.

But it’s reported that amid City’s desire to sign new talent this summer, Sterling’s new deal has been put on the back-burner.

The report claims City feel the transfers need to become a priority this summer and that there is no rush with Sterling given he is happy and the fact he is still tied down for two years.

Sterling is said to be one of the club’s highest earners on around £300,000-per-week, but while the winger must wait to have his deal extended, it’s reported that defender John Stones is close to agreeing a new deal to remain at the Etihad Stadium long-term.