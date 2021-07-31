Talks ongoing: Manchester City working on deal for €30M-rated Benfica star

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

Man City’s squad is one of the strongest anywhere in the world, their Premier League triumph and run to the Champions League final are testament to that.

However, Pep Guardiola will be wary of the threats posed by Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of the new season – the title will not be easy to retain.

While there are several areas of the field where City could upgrade in, one that you’d have to consider a priority is at left-back.

With Benjamin Mendy not having proven himself to be up to standard, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a more than worthy option in reserve.

Still, City appear to be targeting a new left-back this window, with Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo reportedly having been earmarked as the right man for the job.

With City reportedly having opened talks over signing him from Benfica, this one could prove pretty quickly, if the information proves to be true.

City are shrewd negotiators in the transfer market and have a wealth of cash at their disposal. If they want Grimaldo, the chances are they’ll get him.