Man United set to make move for Bayern Munich star but on one condition

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Following the signing of winger Jadon Sancho and agreement to sign defender Raphael Varane, Manchester United are now expected to turn their attention to a new midfielder.

The Red Devils have so far enjoyed a hugely busy summer transfer window that has already seen them splash in excess of £100m on two of Europe’s biggest stars.

With Sancho already confirmed as a Manchester United player and Varane expected to be officially unveiled sometime next week, fans will be keen to see if the Red Devils’ transfer activity continues.

Widely regarded as a priority position to reinforce, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly be aware of the United faithful’s calls to buy a new central midfielder – preferably one which operates in a more defensive capacity.

Several names have already been heavily linked, including West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves.

However, another name that has done the rounds in recent weeks is Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

Leon Goretzka has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

With the midfielder’s contract set to expire next summer, Solskjaer’s interest appears to be growing in the German.

In light of the exciting reports, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from ESPN, who claims the Red Devils will make a formal approach for Goretzka – just so long as Bayern Munich aren’t able to extend his contract before the end of the summer transfer window.

Which midfielder do you think Manchester United should sign? – Let us know in the comments.

