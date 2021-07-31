Menu

Man Utd have already decided who is next in line for new contract after Solskjaer deal

Manchester United are already planning talks with Luke Shaw over an improved contract.

Shaw has become a key part of United’s plans having put together a near faultless season of last.

The left-back was brilliant for the Reds last season as they finished second in the Premier League and the Europa League.

And he followed that up by becoming one of the player’s of the tournament at Euro 2020 as England finished runners-up, scoring in the final.

On the back of that fine form, United are now set to reward Shaw with a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Luke Shaw is having a great season for Manchester United
Shaw is under contract until 2023 with the option of a further year, but United are keen to keep the defender long-term and will offer him improved terms, both in terms of contract length and salary.

The report claims the contract talks will begin in the ‘next few months’ with the Reds likely looking to sort out any transfer business this summer first.

