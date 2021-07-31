Manchester United have moved quickly to secure the services of one of their brightest young stars, Di’Shon Bernard, for the long-term, before sending him out on loan to Championship side, Hull City.

According to The Sun, the 20-year-old impressed the Red Devils hierarchy throughout last season during a loan spell with near neighbours, Salford City.

During the current pre-season, Bernard continued to delight his paymasters with performances against Derby County and Queens Park Rangers.

Heading out on loan again, this time higher up the English footballing pyramid, is seen as the next stage in the players development, and it’s a move that Bernard himself is looking forward to.

“I’m very excited to join Hull City and hopefully it can be a very successful season for us,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“City are a very, very big club and used to being in the Premier League and hopefully they can get back to that spot, and hopefully I can play my part in getting them there.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally getting the make up of his side as he would like, and the academy regularly turning out players that are primed to become future first-teamers.

If Bernard’s star continues to shine, expect him to be turning out at Old Trafford in the not too distant future.