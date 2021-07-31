Menu

Manchester City set to give up winger to complete Jack Grealish transfer

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

There is yet another twist in the Jack Grealish transfer saga with Manchester City now looking to offer a player as part of the deal.

Man City appear to be making Grealish their priority ahead of the new season having been linked with the Aston Villa captain throughout the summer.

Grealish is set to cost the best part of £100million, but according to ESPN, City have a new plan to reduce that figure.

ESPN claim City are set to offer young talent Morgan Rogers as part of the deal, putting up £90million in cash.

Rogers is an 18-year-old winger who joined City’s academy from West Brom in 2019 for close to £4million.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Leicester City signing Patson Daka nets his first goal with composed finish in QPR friendly
(Video) Saïd Benrahma scores stunning strike for West Ham against former employers Brentford
Manchester United better placed than ever for Erling Haaland transfer after key decision

He spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, making 25 appearances, scoring six times and assisting four in League One.

Just whether Villa will accept the proposal remains to be seen, but a small chunk of cash may be worth considering in order to bring a bright young talent on board.

Even with an upfront fee of £90million, Villa will more than likely have enough money in the bank to secure whoever their replacement might be for Grealish this summer and with plenty of change.

More Stories Jack Grealish Morgan Rogers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.