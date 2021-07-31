Manchester United may be better placed than ever to pull off a deal for Erling Haaland.

The Reds were one of the clubs who were most heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund superstar last season, but they find themselves on the periphery ahead of the coming season.

With Chelsea desperate to sign a striker and Dortmund not particularly keen on selling anyway, according to the club’s higher ups, United aren’t fancied to sign Haaland this summer.

But they may have a better opportunity than they think.

That’s because, as reported by the Mirror, Haaland was hesitant over United when he left RB Leipzig to join Borussia Dortmund instead due to concerns over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But with Haaland tipped to move on again, United have now corrected that issue, backing Solskjaer with a new three-year deal.

That means that have addressed Haaland’s concern and could be far better placed than previously to pull off a deal.

The problem remains, however, finding enough money to pull off the transfer given Dortmund are likely to demand upwards of £150million.

United have already spent significantly this summer and would likely need a significant departure to pull off another big-money deal, according to ESPN.