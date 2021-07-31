Manchester United have already decided their next three transfer targets according to the latest reports.

The Reds have already snapped up Jadon Sancho for £73million,while the £43million transfer of Raphael Varane is pending, the club already confirming a deal has been agreed with Real Madrid.

Whether the Reds continue their spending could depend on Paul Pogba, according to ESPN, with the midfielder likely to bring in plenty of money should he depart ahead of the final year of his contract.

But according to another ESPN report, United chief Matt Judge has already sounded out the next three targets, already beginning ‘talks’.

The report claims Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Saúl Ñiguez are all of interest.

It seems unlikely United would sign all three midfielder, but according to the report, Judge has already started talks with all three of the players’ representatives.

The Old Trafford club are not hanging about this summer.