Arsenal joined by Chelsea and Liverpool in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal have been joined by Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Martin Odegaard, according to Fichajes.

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window, having struggled to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s thinking at Real Madrid.

With Zidane since having departed, and Odegaard returned to Real Madrid, the assumption was that he’d stay with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

However, a report by Fichajes suggests that Odegaard could have several opportunities to depart Madrid this summer, should he wish to do so.

MORE: Chelsea showed an interest in signing player recently acquired by Arsenal

The report claims that Arsenal are keen on re-signing Odegaard, which is unsurprising, but Chelsea and Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors.

It remains to be seen if either club would entertain a loan deal in the manner that Arsenal did back in the winter, or would look to pursue something permanent.

Odegaard’s agent could be in for a busy end to the summer transfer window, if the information provided by Fichajes proves to be accurate…