Memphis Depay is off to a flyer for Barcelona following his free transfer this summer.

The former Manchester United midfielder joined Barca following the expiry of his Olympique Lyon contract, leaving France after four years.

Memphis is yet to be officially registered for Barcelona due to the Spanish giants being over their La Liga salary cap.

But the Catalans are working on a formula to allow them to ratify the contract with La Liga ahead of the league’s start date in just under two weeks.

In the meantime, Memphis has been showing what he will add for Barca this season, scoring a worldy in a pre-season friendly today.

As you can see above, in only his second appearance for his new club, Memphis scored an eye-catching goal to open the scoring against Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

The Dutchman controlled a long, diagonal ball in the box before flicking it over an onrushing defender and hammering the ball home with a half-volley.

Pure class from the forward and it’s a goal that will get Barcelona fans very excited.