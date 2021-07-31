With Ben White’s capture by Arsenal done and dusted, the England international can get down to business, and he’s already been surprised by the talents of one of his new team-mates.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back has taken a step up at club level, and that can only enhance his international prospects, particularly if he anchors the Gunners to the success that deserted them throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

At £50m, he hasn’t come cheap, though if he lives up to his billing, that fee will soon seem cheap by comparison.

Though he didn’t play at Euro 2020, the 23-year-old can look forward to an extended run in Gareth Southgate’s set-up if he gets it right.

MORE: Former Liverpool star slams club

Much like Bukayo Saka, who continues to go from strength to strength for club and country.

White admitted his surprise at how good the youngster was when chatting to Arsenal’s official website after his transfer had been confirmed.

More Stories / Latest News Signings of Sancho and Varane has Pogba ‘excited’ by the direction Man United are taking Jack Grealish urged to turn down Manchester City’s riches and stay at Aston Villa for life River Plate turns down an offer for €15M rated starlet from MLS club

“So I had a bit with Bukayo over the summer. I hadn’t seen much of him and he really surprised me how talented he is.”