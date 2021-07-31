Menu

Patrick Vieira looks to utilise status as Arsenal legend by securing loan move for forward

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

You often see club legends going back to get some players on loan once they move into management, so it’s probably time for Patrick Vieira to use his status as an Arsenal legend to get some favours from his old club.

He’s now in charge at Crystal Palace and is looking to sort his squad ahead of next season, and The Sun have reported that he’s looking to secure a move for Reiss Nelson.

He’s already strengthened his midfield by adding Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea, and he would use Palace’s second Premier League loan spot to add Nelson who needs to go out and play some regular first-team football.

He’s been around Arsenal’s senior squad for a while now but hasn’t managed to break through and secure a regular starting spot, while Palace need to add some attacking talent to the squad so this should give him a chance to do that.

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants give Arsenal a deadline to accept their offer for star as alternative is lined up
Video: Amazing pre-season scenes as Unai Emery is sent off for LOSING IT with Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli
Video: Former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud makes an instant impact for AC Milan with a goal vs Nice

It’s also suggested that Arsenal are happy to send him out on loan so this looks like the perfect solution, but there may also be interest from other Premier League clubs.

More Stories Reiss Nelson

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. perfect. lets hope he takes the offer for his own development unlike last season where he made a bad move by refusing to be loaned out

    Reply

  2. Patrick Vieira is doing great so far. From here in the Midwest U.S., that’s a fact. As the man who fell off the high mountain stated on his way down, “so far, so good”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.