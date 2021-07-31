Patrick Vieira looks to utilise status as Arsenal legend by securing loan move for forward

You often see club legends going back to get some players on loan once they move into management, so it’s probably time for Patrick Vieira to use his status as an Arsenal legend to get some favours from his old club.

He’s now in charge at Crystal Palace and is looking to sort his squad ahead of next season, and The Sun have reported that he’s looking to secure a move for Reiss Nelson.

He’s already strengthened his midfield by adding Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea, and he would use Palace’s second Premier League loan spot to add Nelson who needs to go out and play some regular first-team football.

He’s been around Arsenal’s senior squad for a while now but hasn’t managed to break through and secure a regular starting spot, while Palace need to add some attacking talent to the squad so this should give him a chance to do that.

It’s also suggested that Arsenal are happy to send him out on loan so this looks like the perfect solution, but there may also be interest from other Premier League clubs.