Having already done some terrific transfer business in the current window, Everton are not messing about with Rafa Benitez apparently looking to tie up a €40m deal for Brazilian Olympic star, Guilherme Arana.

Much of the narrative surrounding the Toffees to this point has been regarding Benitez’s controversial appointment.

The first manager to make the switch from local rivals, Liverpool, in decades, it’s going to take an awful lot for the Spaniard to win over the Goodison Park faithful.

However, it can certainly be said that he’s doing what he can in the transfer market to ensure Everton are competitive from the first whistle of the first game.

According to Torcedores , cited by the Liverpool ECHO, Arana is next on Benitez’s shopping list.

The club have a scout in Tokyo, and it’s said that Arana’s form at the Games has prompted the Merseysiders to take a closer look.

His release clause at current club Atletico Mineiro is €40m, and reports suggest that they won’t let him leave for a penny less.