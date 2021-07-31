While general interest in international football may be shrinking unless there’s a major tournament on, there are some players who just seem to excel when they pull on their national team’s shirt.

Granit Xhaka is the perfect example for Switzerland as he tends to look imperious regardless of what’s going on at Arsenal, and he was brilliant this summer as the Swiss defied expectations in Euro 2020.

Those performances were understandably met with dismay among Gunners fans who wondered why they would be looking to let someone with that ability go, but a report from The Athletic via Goal has indicated that Mikel Arteta is going to make a massive U-turn.

It was thought that he would sign for Roma and Arteta was happy to let him go after some poor performances last season, but it’s now thought that he’s changed his mind because of how well he did for Switzerland this summer.

That can be a risky move as some players will look better in a certain system or playing in a certain style, so it will be fascinating to see how he fares next season if this does happen.