River Plate turns down an offer for €15M rated starlet from MLS club

Major League Soccer club Orlando City SC sent a formal offer for River Plate forward Julián Álvarez, but it appears as though the official proposal isn’t enough for the 21-year-old.

TNT Sports reports that Álvarez representative, Fernando Hidalgo, revealed that the Florida-based club sent an offer of $7-million to River Plate. The 21-year-old’s representative stated that he gave the green light for his client to pursue the move to the United States.

However, the South American club’s leadership stood firm and decided to reject the offer from Orlando City for Álvarez as they considered it insufficient. It remains to be seen if the MLS side sends another surpassing proposal again.

This isn’t the first time that the young Argentine forward has seen his name in the rumor mill has two clubs have expressed interest in him this summer. AFC Ajax and Aston Villa are two clubs this summer that polled the player, but neither club have yet to make an official proposal.