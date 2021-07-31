Although he’s become something of a divisive figure amongst Manchester United supporters, the fact is that, to this point, Paul Pogba remains at the club and he’s apparently excited by the direction that they’re taking.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently delivered the long-awaited signing of Jadon Sancho, and United are just a completed medical away from securing Pogba’s international team-mate, Raphael Varane.

Sky Sports have been told that Pogba still loves the club, but acknowledge an interest from Paris Saint-Germain, whilst the Daily Mirror tell of his ‘excitement.’

Even if he doesn’t sign a new contract at United in this current window, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will move on.

With a year remaining on his current deal, it would simply give Pogba the ability to sit tight and choose his next move when the time is right.

At 28 years of age, his next contract is likely to be his final big payday, and to that end, he’ll want to ensure that everything is as he’d like.

All the while he remains in situ of course, Solskjaer has a chance to convince him of staying at Old Trafford.