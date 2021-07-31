Some of the talk about Harry Kane leaving Spurs did seem to die down in recent weeks, but it’s come back with a vengeance and they need to come up with some kind of plan to replace him.

Realistically it will be a team effort to fill the void when you look at his goals, leadership, and all-around game, but you would also expect at least one “splash” signing to at least attempt to appease the supporters.

A report from The Athletic has indicated that Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez while Fichajes reported earlier this week that he would be allowed to leave for €70m.

It’s not clear if Arsenal actually have the money to make that move and either Lacazette or Aubameyang would also need to move, but there’s an added twist to this as Goal are claiming that Lautaro is now a target for Spurs if Harry Kane does leave.

From Tottenham’s point of view the preferable situation still has to be keeping Kane at the club, but signing a young star with massive upside while also preventing him from going to Arsenal would at least be something.

His goal return has increased each year and he struck 17 times in Serie A last season so he would bring goals, but would it be enough to keep Spurs competitive?