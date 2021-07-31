Star linked with Barcelona will seek an exit if his team press ahead with proposed £100m transfer

Any major signings are always exciting as everyone waits to see how they settle in at their new club, but it tends to have a knock-on effect where someone demands to leave after losing some playing time.

ESPN have reported that Man City’s Portuguese star Bernardo Silva will be in that position if they sign Jack Grealish, and Barcelona are thought to be one of the likely landing spots if that does happen.

Interestingly the BBC reported tonight that City have made an offer of £100m for Grealish, so that does suggest that they are ready to go all-in to sign the Aston Villa star.

There are two major issues when it comes to Silva actually moving to Barca – money and his potential playing position.

Barca are struggling for cash just now so they would need Silva to really kick-off to force a move, while a willingness to accept a fee in several installments would surely be needed too.

The other issue may be that Silva is at his best when he’s out on the right-wing where he can cut back inside, but that is Lionel Messi’s position so somebody would need to make some kind of change.

It’s not impossible to see a situation where Messi moves into a central or even a deeper role as time goes on, but it will be interesting to see what happens with Grealish and consequently, Silva.