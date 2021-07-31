Tottenham have been handed a boost in their bid to land Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Argentine star as transfer chief Fabio Paratici looks to improve the defensive options Nuno Espirito Santo has at his disposal.

Romero has quickly become a target with The Sun claiming a fresh £47million bid is about to be placed on the table.

Atalanta only recently made Romero a permanent signing following a loan from Juventus, and they stand to make a huge profit in quick time after snapping the centre-back up for less than £15million.

But they are still keen to keep the Copa America winner, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini saying: “Romero will be with us on Monday and I think player decision will be important to understand his future.

Atalanta manager Gasperini about Tottenham deal: “Romero will be with us on Monday and I think player decision will be important to understand his future. Then we’ve to see how negotiations between clubs will develop”. ?? #THFC …and Cristian Romero wants to join Tottenham. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Then we’ve to see how negotiations between clubs will develop.”

That insists the transfer decision will be down to the player himself, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Romero very much wants to join Tottenham.

That’s a huge boost for Spurs, if indeed they are readying that big bid for the defender.