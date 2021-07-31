Dutch giants, Ajax, are in mourning today, after one of their highly-rated youth stars, 16-year-old Noah Gesser, died in a car crash on Friday night along with his brother.

The Daily Mirror note that Gesser had been with the club since 2018, and ahead of the forthcoming season he was due to step up his development with the U17 side.

As a mark of respect, all Ajax youth games being played at the weekend will be preceded by a minute’s silence, and all players will wear black armbands in remembrance.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event,” a statement on the official Ajax website read.

“The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss.”

It isn’t yet clear what the circumstances were surrounding the accident.

Ajax are famous of course for the way all of their teams play football, with Johan Cruyff’s philosophy used from the youngest youth side right up to the first XI.

It’s obvious that this incident will affect Gesser’s team-mates and playing staff.

Football really doesn’t matter at times like these.