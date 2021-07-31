Video: Amazing pre-season scenes as Unai Emery is sent off for LOSING IT with Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli

Most pre-season games are played at a friendly pace with no real aggression in the challenges and referees will be as lenient as they can to let the game go.

That means you really need to conjure up something spectacular to get a red card, and it happened for Villarreal coach Unai Emery after he completely lost it with Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli this evening:

Pictures from Canal +

This came shortly after Juan Foyth was also sent off so it was a bad-tempered affair, but it certainly made for some interesting viewing.